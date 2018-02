Feb 12 (Reuters) - BALYO SA:

* SAYS INFORMED OF EXERCISE OF 300,000 FOUNDERS’ SHARE SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS (KNOWN AS BSPCE IN FRENCH)

* SAYS INFORMED OF SALE OF 150,000 SHARES BY FABIEN BARDINET Source text: bit.ly/2nRxPGs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)