March 7 (Reuters) - BAMBUSER AB:

* H2 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO 2,522 KSEK (2,449)

* H2 OPERATING INCOME WAS -12,500 KSEK (-490)

* BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)