Oct 11 (Reuters) - BAMBUSER AB

* ‍HAS ENLISTED TWO US CORPORATIONS AS FIRST PARTICIPANTS OF ITS NEW CLOSED BETA PROGRAM​

* ‍FROM OCTOBER, TWO MAJOR US CORPORATIONS FROM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AND DATA SECURITY INDUSTRY WILL JOIN FORCES WITH BAMBUSER AS PART OF A NEW CLOSED BETA PROGRAM​