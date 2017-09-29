BRIEF-Banca Carige launches bond swap to boost capital base

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Banca Carige says:

* approves conditions for liability management exercise

* offering to convert Tier 1 bonds at 30 percent of nominal value

* offering to convert Tier 2 bonds into senior debt at 70 percent of nominal value

* will issue senior debt as part of conversion offer at par with coupon of 5 percent, 5-year maturity

* conversion offer starts on Friday, notes must be delivered within 7 working days of launch

* bonds targeted by offer are Tier 1 due 2018, Tier 2 due in 2020 and 2018

* delivery within 7 working days can be carried out at exchange prices, otherwise exchange price falls to 25 percent of nominal value for Tier 1, to 65 percent for Tier 2