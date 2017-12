Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige says:

* RIGHTS ISSUE SUBSCRIBED FOR 71 PERCENT, REMAINING 29 PERCENT WILL BE SUBSCRIBED BY EQUITA SIM AND GUARANTEE CONSORTIUM

* TOP SHAREHOLDER MALACALZA MAINTAINS RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE NEW SHARES ALLOWING HIM TO INCREASE STAKE TO UP TO 28 PERCENT OF LENDER'S CAPITAL