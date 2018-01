Jan 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige top shareholder Malacalza says:

* COULD RAISE STAKE IN LENDER BUT WOULD STAY BELOW 30 PERCENT

* DOES NOT PLAN TO EXERCISE INFLUENCE ON MANAGEMENT OF LENDER IN NEXT SIX MONTHS

* WILL NOT PROPOSE NEW BOARD MEMBERS OR REMOVAL OF CURRENT BOARD, AUDITING BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)