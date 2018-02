Feb 9 (Reuters) - BANCA FINNAT:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 36.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EARNINGS MARGIN EUR 102.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 66.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSAL FOR 2017 DIVIDENDS EQUAL TO EUR 10.9 MILLION, TRIPLED COMPARED TO 2016