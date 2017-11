Nov 8 (Reuters) - BANCA GENERALI:

* Q3 NET BANKING INCOME EUR ‍​114.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 120.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET PROFIT EUR 39.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CET1 RATIO AT SEPT 30 AT 17.8‍​ PERCENT

* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN OCTOBER AT EUR ‍​555 MILLION