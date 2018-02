Feb 9 (Reuters) - BANCA GENERALI:

* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN JANUARY AT EUR 465 MILLION

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.25 PER SHARE

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 56.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 116.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 90.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GEO-POLITICAL UNKNOWNS AND KEY ELECTIONS AT GLOBAL LEVEL IN NEXT MONTHS ALLOW ROOM FOR FURTHER ASSET MANAGEMENT GROWTH