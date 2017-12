Dec 12 (Reuters) - BANCO BPI SA:

* SAYS ITS STAKE IN BCI BANCO COMERCIAL E DE INVESTIMENTOS INCREASED TO 35.67 PERCENT FROM 30 PERCENT

* SAYS INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING RESULTED FROM AGREEMENT BETWEEN CGD AND BPI WITH INSITEC CAPITAL

Source text: bit.ly/2jAhMO8

