BRIEF-Banco BPM And ANIMA Holding Announce An Agreement Concerning Transfer Of Mandates For Management Of Assets Underlying Insurance Products

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Anima Holding Spa:

* ANIMA HOLDING-BANCO BPM AND ANIMA HOLDING ANNOUNCE AN AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF MANDATES FOR MANAGEMENT OF ASSETS UNDERLYING INSURANCE PRODUCTS

* ‍AGREEMENT ALSO FORESEES LAUNCH OF A NEW 20 YEARS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP IN INSURANCE BUSINESS BETWEEN BANCO BPM AND ANIMA​

* SAYS TRANSFER OF DELEGATED PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES FORESEES A TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR ANIMA SGR OF EUR 146.4 MILLION

* ANIMA HOLDING- DEAL FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 120 MILLION​