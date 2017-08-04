FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banco BPM confirms sale of Aletti Gestielle to Anima
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 4:08 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Banco BPM confirms sale of Aletti Gestielle to Anima

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Banco Bpm Spa, Anima say in a joint statement:

* sign deal for sale of Aletti Gestielle to Anima Holding

* deal is for cash price of 700 million euros

* deal also includes payment of excess capital and earnings at time of closing of deal, estimated at around 250 million euros

* deal also envisages possible transfer of some Banca Aletti activities with an additional value of 150 million euros

* Anima to consider capital increase of up to 300 million euros

* Banco BPM to keep significant stake in Anima, commits to subscribing possible Anima cap hike

* Banco BPM and Anima sign strategic partnership for 20 years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.