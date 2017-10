Aug 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banco BPM says:

* has received authorization from European Central Bank to include all its first-half profits in CET 1 capital

* as a result, bank confirms that -- as disclosed to market on August 4 -- phased-in CET 1 ratio at 11.07 percent and fully-loaded CET 1 ratio at 10.4 percent (11.31 percent pro-forma including the positive effect from agreement to sell Aletti Gestielle to Anima Holding) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)