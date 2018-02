Feb 7 (Reuters) - Banco BPM tells analyst call:

* CEO SAYS PLANNING TO SELL FURTHER 2 BILLION EUROS IN BAD DEBTS WITH GACS STATE GUARANTEE BY JUNE, ANOTHER 3 BILLION EUROS IN 2018-2019

* ESTIMATES REVISION OF INTERNAL RISK MODELS WILL ADD 80 BPS TO CET1 BASED ON ECB‘S DRAFT DECISION Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)