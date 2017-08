June 14 (Reuters) - Banco BPM says:

* To accept 123.136 million euros ($138.12 million) in voluntary repurchase offer launched over retail bonds, issued by Banca Popolare di Milano, Banca di Legnano and Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)