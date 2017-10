Sept 15 (Reuters) - Edoardo Ginevra, Banco BPM’s head of non-performing loan (NPL) unit, tells investors at Banca IFIS’s 2017 NPL Meeting:

* About to put on the market a 2 billion euro bad loan portfolio

* Working on a 3 billion euro deal in 2018 for which the bank hopes to tap the GACS state guarantee scheme Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)