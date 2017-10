Oct 26 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA:

* Q3 NET PROFIT 1.46 BILLION EUROS

* RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY (ROTE) 11.31 PERCENT IN Q3

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 5.08 BILLION EUROS

* FULLY-LOADED CORE TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 10.80 PERCENT AT END-SEPT

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 8.68 BILLION EUROS

* 9-MONTH NET INTEREST INCOME 25.69 BILLION EUROS

* NPLS 4.24 PERCENT AT END-SEPT

* SAYS REITERATES TARGET TO DELIVER DOUBLE DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) GROWTH BY 2018

* SAYS IS ADVANCING TOWARD MEETING TARGETS FOR 2017‍​

* SAYS CONFIDENT TO MEET ALL COMMERCIAL AND FINANCIAL TARGETS BY 2018

