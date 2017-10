Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bancorp 34 Inc

* Bancorp 34 Inc - ‍on October 24, 2017, board of directors of bancorp 34 adopted a stock repurchase program​ - SEC filing

* Bancorp 34 - ‍under repurchase program, co may repurchase up to 171,910 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5.0% of current outstanding shares​