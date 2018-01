Jan 1 (Reuters) - Bandhan Bank:

* BANDHAN BANK - OFFERING OF UPTO 119.3 MILLION SHARES IN IPO

* BANDHAN BANK - FRESH ISSUE OF UPTO 97.7 MILLION SHARES IN IPO; OFFER FOR SALE OF UP TO 14.1 MILLION SHARES BY IFC AND 7.6 MILLION SHARES BY IFC FIG Source text: (bit.ly/2lvtQOj)