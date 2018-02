BRIEF-Bandwidth Posts Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.09

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bandwidth Inc:

* BANDWIDTH ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 REVENUE $42.5 MILLION VERSUS $38.8 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ‍FULL YEAR 2018​ TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $188.0 MILLION TO $190.0 MILLION

* ‍FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY BREAKEVEN TO A LOSS OF $0.11 PER SHARE​

* ‍Q1 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $47.0 MILLION TO $47.5 MILLION.​

* ‍Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.07 TO $0.10 PER SHARE​

* ‍NUMBER OF ACTIVE CPAAS CUSTOMERS WAS 965 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 21% FROM 798 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.34, REVENUE VIEW $181.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.06, REVENUE VIEW $42.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00, REVENUE VIEW $41.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S