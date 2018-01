Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank Pcl:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 33.01 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 31.81 BILLION BAHT ‍​

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 16.95 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 16.30 BILLION BAHT

* AT THE END OF DEC 2017, BANK'S LOANS WERE 2,004.0 BILLION BAHT , AN INCREASE OF 3.2 PERCENT FROM THE END OF 2016