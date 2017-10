Oct 24 (Reuters) - First Colebrook Bancorp Inc

* Bangor Savings Bank and Granite Bank announce agreement to merge

* First Colebrook Bancorp - co’s shareholders will receive $45.00 in cash in exchange for each share of First Colebrook Bancorp stock​

* First Colebrook Bancorp Inc - ‍transaction valued in aggregate at approximately $45 million​