Feb 28 (Reuters) - Banimmo Sa:

* FY REVENUE EUR 65 MILLION

* FY EBITDA EUR 9 MILLION

* FY NET LOSS EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 15.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ADJUSTED NET ASSET VALUE AT DEC 31 IS EUR 5.80 VERSUS EUR 7.30 YEAR AGO

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME AT EUR 4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL NOT PROPOSE ANY DIVIDEND