Oct 26 (Reuters) - BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA:

* APPOINTS PRZEMYSŁAW GDAŃSKI AS VICE-CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AS OF NOV.1

* AWAITS CONSENT OF KNF TO APPOINT PRZEMYSŁAW GDAŃSKI AS NEW CEO

* PRZEMYSŁAW GDAŃSKI TO DIRECT WORKS OF OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL CO RECEIVES KNF‘S CONSENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)