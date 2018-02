Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bank Handlowy:

* FY PRELIM NET PROFIT OF 535.6 MILLION ZLOTYS , DOWN 11% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* FY PRELIM NET INTEREST INCOME 1.08 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 7.8% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* FY PRELIM NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 580.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 3.5% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q4 PRELIM NET PROFIT 163.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 25.4% VERSUS YEAR AGO