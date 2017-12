Dec 4 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM SA:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVES THIRD PROGRAMME OF BANK SECURITIES ISSUANCE OF NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO PLN 1.5 BILLION

* BANK SECURITIES TO BE ISSUED IN SEVERAL SERIES AND DENOMINATED IN PLN, EUR, USD OR CHF

* MAXIMUM MATURITY PERIOD OF BANK SECURITIES NOT TO EXCEED 10 YEARS

* FUNDS RAISED FROM ISSUANCE OF BANK SECURITIES TO BE SPENT ON FINANCING GENERAL ACTIVITIES OF BANK