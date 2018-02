Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium:

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME 449.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 447 MILLION ZLOTYS AS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 169.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 168 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 NET PROFIT 179.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 178 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* WILL RECOMMEND TO RETAIN 2017 PROFIT