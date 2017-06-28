FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 9:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bank Of America announces repurchase of $12 billion in common stock from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp

* Bank of America announces increases to quarterly common stock dividend and common share repurchase program‍​

* Bank of america corp - board plans to increase quarterly dividend by 60 percent to $0.12 per share, beginning in the third quarter of 2017.

* Bank of America - board authorized the repurchase of $12 billion in common stock from july 1, 2017 through june 30, 2018

* Bank of America - board also authorized repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans, estimated to be about $0.9 billion Source text :(bit.ly/2s3mXVL) Further company coverage:

