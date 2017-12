Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp:

* BANK OF AMERICA NAMES MARIA ZUBER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ZUBER HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ENTERPRISE RISK & CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES OF BOARD

* ZUBER CURRENTLY SERVES AS E. A. GRISWOLD PROFESSOR OF GEOPHYSICS & VICE PRESIDENT FOR RESEARCH AT MIT