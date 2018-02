Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp:

* BANK OF AMERICA CORP SAYS CO WILL OPEN MORE THAN 500 NEW FINANCIAL CENTERS NATIONWIDE OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS

* BANK OF AMERICA CORP SAYS CO‘S PLAN INCLUDES LATEST MOVE TO ENTER STATE OF OHIO TO OFFER RETAIL BANKING SERVICES IN CINCINNATI, CLEVELAND, COLUMBUS

* BANK OF AMERICA CORP SAYS PLANS TO REDESIGN MORE THAN 1,500 FINANCIAL CENTERS WITH NEW TECHNOLOGY, FURNISHINGS, LAYOUTS