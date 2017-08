July 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl:

* Qtrly net profit 5.87 billion baht versus 5.27 billion baht

* Qtrly net interest income 16.94 billion baht versus 15.26 billion baht‍​

* In Q2 non-performing loans improved to 2.24 %, compared to 2.33% in 1Q/17

* In Q2 net interest margin recorded at 3.89% compared to 3.82% in 1Q/17