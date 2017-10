Sept 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Baroda Ltd:

* Says cuts base rate to 9.15 percent per annum w.e.f. Oct 1, 2017

* Says cuts BPLR to 13.45 percent per annum from 13.80 percent per annum w.e.f October 1, 2017

Source text - bit.ly/2fAulH9

Further company coverage: