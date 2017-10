Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Beijing Co Ltd

* Says board approves to issue up to 60 billion yuan ($8.93 billion) financial debentures, 500 million yuan non-performing loan asset-backed securities, and to launch up to 60 billion yuan asset securitisation business

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2flQPLJ

($1 = 6.7190 Chinese yuan renminbi)