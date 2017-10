Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank Of Beijing Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit up 3.75 percent y/y

* Says it agrees to provide peer-to-peer credit line of $300 million to ING Bank N.V.

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gVzytX; bit.ly/2hnFfOe

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)