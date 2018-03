BRIEF-Bank of Canada not on pre-set path to higher rates - Lane

VANCOUVER, March 8 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA’S LANE:LOOK AT COMPOSITION OF GROWTH, FINAL DOMESTIC DEMAND HAS BEEN GROWING SOLIDLY THROUGH 2017

* BOC’S LANE:WE DIDN’T SAY WE HAVE TO BE ON HOLD UNTIL WE HAVE MORE CLARITY, BUT LACK OF CLARITY HAS DAMPENING EFFECT ON OUTLOOK

* BOC’S LANE: THE NEWS ON STEEL HAS CHANGED A LOT IN LAST FEW DAYS, IT’S STILL A FLUID SITUATION, WE’RE NOT IN A SITUATION OF CALLING ALL CLEAR

* BOC’S LANE: STILL A SIGNIFICANT DEGREE OF UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE TRADE SITUATION

* BOC’S LANE: DURING RATE DECISION DISCUSSION, TRADE UNCERTAINTY IS A FACTOR THAT IS DEFINITELY A RISK TO OUTLOOK, BUT ONE OF A NUMBER OF FACTORS IN MAKING A DECISION

* BOC’S LANE: ONE OF THE REASONS WE ARE VERY CAUTIOUS IS TO MAKE SURE WE ARE ADEQUATELY TAKING STOCK OF WHAT RATES ARE DOING TO HOUSEHOLDS

* BOC’S LANE:WE HAVEN’T DONE FULL ANALYSIS TO CALIBRATE WHETHER SLOWDOWN WITH CREDIT IS MORE OR LESS THAN WE SHOULD HAVE EXPECTED, BUT BROADLY IN DIRECTION WE EXPECTED, KIND OF CONFIRMS OVERALL NARRATIVE

* BOC’S LANE: HIGHLIGHTED OVER TIME RATES WILL NEED TO BE HIGHER, WE ARE NOT ON A PRE-SET PATH TO HIGHER INTEREST RATE

* BOC’S LANE: EVERY DECISION IS A LIVE DECISION

* BOC’S LANE ENDS VANCOUVER NEWS CONFERENCE (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)