BRIEF-Bank of Canada: periods when C$ doesn't move with oil prices

Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* BoC’s Poloz: we watch developments in unregulated banking sector, building more data around that

* BoC’s Poloz: C$ is influenced by many things, at any given point in time it’s influenced by what is moving the most

* BoC’s Poloz: there are periods of gaps when C$ doesn’t move with oil prices, but long-term there is a relationship

* BoC’s Poloz: C$ become obviously very strong in first half of this year as expectations for rate hikes were being revised up in markets

* BoC’s Poloz: now that economy is moderating from extremely rapid pace has caused C$ to drift down in last few weeks

* BoC’s Poloz: if other factors are constant, it will be oil prices that have biggest impact on C$

* BoC’s Poloz: no question those discussions of monetary policy absolutely have an impact of C$

* BoC’s Poloz: it’s possible confidence has an impact on C$ but we look through short-term fluctuations

* Bank of Canada testimony ends (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)