a month ago
BRIEF-Bank of canada: U.S. uncertainty manifesting in business investment outlook
June 28, 2017 / 7:05 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bank of canada: U.S. uncertainty manifesting in business investment outlook

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: says bank thinks about implications for equity markets as part of its inputs for decision-making

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: often data is telling us something but we have lags in data

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: ultimately we put it all together and use our judgement in policy decision

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: we're seeing growth broaden across a number of industries, labor mobility

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: recently we've seen some inflation below our 2 percent target, had expected in MPR to see that until later this year

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: in data last week seeing differentiation between services and goods inflation

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: our primary mandate continues to be to reach that 2 percent target

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: U.S. uncertainty manifesting itself primarily in business investment outlook Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

