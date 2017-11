BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: Policy changes on housing finance clearly step in right direction

Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ: STRONGER ECONOMY, SOUND POLICIES WORKING IN SAME DIRECTION TO BRING ABOUT GRADUAL EASING OF VULNERABILITIES

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ: THIS TREND SHOULD CONTINUE

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ: IMPROVEMENTS IN LABOR MARKET AND STRONGER WAGE GROWTH SHOULD HELP HOUSEHOLDS ADJUST TO HIGHER INTEREST RATES

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ: TORONTO HOUSING MARKET FOLLOWING SIMILAR PATTERN TO WHAT TOOK PLACE IN VANCOUVER LAST YEAR

* BOC‘S POLOZ: BANK WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR HOUSING MARKET IMBALANCES CLOSELY, PARTICULARLY FOR SIGNS OF “EXTRAPOLATIVE EXPECTATIONS”

* BOC‘S POLOZ: POLICY CHANGES AFFECTING HOUSING FINANCE ARE CLEARLY STEP IN RIGHT DIRECTION

* BOC‘S POLOZ: WILL TAKE TIME FOR THESE CHANGES, AND EFFECTS OF RECENT RATE INCREASES, TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VULNERABILITIES (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)