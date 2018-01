Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Chengdu Co Ltd:

* SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 51.7 PERCENT Y/Y AT 3.9 BILLION YUAN ($616.22 million)

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO DEBUT ON JAN 31 IN SHANGHAI Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DHksyj; bit.ly/2niv1BM ($1 = 6.3289 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)