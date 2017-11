Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bank Of China Ltd :

* Says it issued tier-2 capital bonds in an aggregate amount of 30 billion yuan in domestic interbank bond market on Oct. 31

* The issuance of the Bonds was completed on Nov. 2

* Bonds are all fixed rate bonds with a term of 10 years and coupon rate of 4.45 percent

