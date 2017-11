Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of East Asia Ltd:

* UNITS ENTER ‍EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES AND QL FINANCE CO​ FOR SALE OF INTERESTS FOR HK$664.8 MILLION

* UNITS ENTER ‍ ASSETS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF CERTAIN LOAN PORTFOLIO FOR HK$414.2 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: