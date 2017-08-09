FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Bank of India exec: have provided for 60 pct of 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 9, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Bank of India exec: have provided for 60 pct of 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bank Of India MD and CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra says:

* Plan to shore up capital base by 80 billion rupees this financial year through various measures

* Has exposure of about 82 billion rupees to 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts

* Have provided for about 60 percent of those already

* Expects bad loan situation in Q2 to be better than Q1 if no unpleasant surprise

* Targeting credit and deposit growth of 8-10 percent in this financial year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.