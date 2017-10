Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd

* Says increased FCNR (B) deposit rates in USD with effect from August 1, 2017 Source text - [Bank of India increases FCNR (B) Deposit Rates in USD Mumbai August 3,2017 : Bank of India has increased the FCNR (B) Deposit Rates in USD with effect from August 1, 2017.] Further company coverage: