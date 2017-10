BRIEF-Bank of India posts June-qtr profit

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd

* June quarter net profit 877.1 million rupees versus net loss of 7.41 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter interest earned 94.96 billion rupees versus 94.26 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter provisions 22.45 billion rupees versus 27.70 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter gross NPA 13.05 percent versus 13.22 percent previous quarter

* June quarter net NPA 6.70 percent versus 6.90 percent previous quarter

* Consensus forecast for June quarter loss was 153.8 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: