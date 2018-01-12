FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank Of India Says No Plans Of Levying Charges On Services Cuurently Offered For Free
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
WORLD
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
SPORTS
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
January 12, 2018 / 11:42 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Bank Of India Says No Plans Of Levying Charges On Services Cuurently Offered For Free

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd:

* BANK OF INDIA - BANK DOES NOT HAVE ANY PLAN OF LEVYING CHARGES ON THOSE SERVICES WHICH ARE AVAILABLE FREE OF CHARGES CURRENTLY Source text: There were reports in some segments of Social media, Print & Visual media that all free services of PSBs including Bank of India will be ceased from January 20, 2018. It is hereby clarified that Bank of India does not have any plan of levying charges on those services which are available free of charges currently] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.