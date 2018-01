Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd:

* BANK OF INDIA - SIGNS MOU WITH RECEIVABLES EXCHANGE OF INDIA AS TRADE RECEIVABLES DISCOUNTING SYSTEM PARTNER Source text: [Bank of India, has entered into MOU with Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL) as a TReDS (Trade Receivables Discounting System) partner for discounting invoices of MSMEs on digital platform .] Further company coverage: