Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland Group Plc:

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS WILL TAKE A NUMBER OF YEARS TO BUILD DIVIDEND TOWARDS TARGET OF 50 PERCENT OF SUSTAINABLE EARNINGS

* BANK OF IRELAND CEO SAYS GROWTH IN NET LOAN BOOK MAY BE MODEST IN THE FIRST YEAR

* BANK OF IRELAND CEO SAYS THINKS WILL BE ABLE TO WEATHER A RANGE OF BREXIT SCENARIOS WITH STRONG CAPITAL, PROFIT OUTLOOK