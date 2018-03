March 6 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland Group Plc:

* SAYS GAVIN KELLY NEW RETAIL IRELAND CEO

* SAYS LEWIS LOVE (GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) HAS INFORMED GROUP OF HIS DECISION TO LEAVE BANK

* MICHAEL TORPEY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF CORPORATE AND TREASURY), PETER MORRIS (CHIEF GOVERNANCE & REGULATORY OFFICER) TO RETIRE

