BRIEF-Bank of Ireland restores dividend, profit in line with year ago

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland Group Plc:

* BANK OF IRELAND - FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 1.078 BILLION EUR VERSUS 1.07 BILLION EURO PROFIT YEAR AGO

* BANK OF IRELAND - FY NIM 2.29 PERCENT VERSUS 2.32 PERCENT IN H1, EXPECTS 2018 NIM TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH 2017 EXIT NIM OF 2.24 PERCENT

* BANK OF IRELAND - FULLY LOADED CORE TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 13.8 PERCENT AT END-DEC VERSUS 12.8 PERCENT END-SEPT

* BANK OF IRELAND - NET LOAN BOOK 76.1 BILLION EUR VERSUS 77 BILLION END-SEPT, EXPECTS NET LOAN BOOK GROWTH IN 2018

* BANK OF IRELAND - VOLATILITY IN PENSION SCHEME DEFICIT MATERIALLY REDUCED

* BANK OF IRELAND - REVERSALS REDUCED NET IMPAIRMENT CHARGE TO 15 MILLION EUR, TRACKER CHARGE OF 170 MILLION EUR CLASSIFIED AS NON-CORE

* BANK OF IRELAND - IMPAIRED LOANS OF 4.0 BILLION EUR, REFLECTS A 2.2 BILLION EUR OR 35 PERCENT REDUCTION DURING 2017

* BANK OF IRELAND - RE-COMMENCING DIVIDENDS, 11.5 CENTS PER SHARE (124 MILLION EUR) PROPOSED FOR FY 2017

* BANK OF IRELAND - EXPECTS DIVIDENDS TO INCREASE PROGRESSIVELY OVER TIME TOWARDS 50 PERCENT PAYOUT RATIO

* BANK OF IRELAND - NEW IRISH MORTGAGES GREW 41 PERCENT, MARKET SHARE UP TO 27 PERCENT AHEAD OF PLANS TO RE-ENTER BROKER MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)