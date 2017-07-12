FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Bank of Japan will increase its economic growth projections for current fiscal year, fiscal 2018 - Nikkei
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 6:06 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bank of Japan will increase its economic growth projections for current fiscal year, fiscal 2018 - Nikkei

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* The Bank Of Japan will increase its economic growth projections for the current fiscal year and fiscal 2018 - Nikkei

* At its policy meeting next week, the Bank Of Japan is expected to upgrade its forecasts for the two years by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage point - Nikkei‍​

* Bank Of Japan will reduce its inflation outlook for the current fiscal year and fiscal 2018 - Nikkei‍​

* The BOJ is considering downgrade its consumer price index forecasts for fiscal 2017, 2018, due to sluggish price increases starting in spring - Nikkei‍​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2uf7w0D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.